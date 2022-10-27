News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Swift change for MP Frazer within matter of weeks

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:50 PM October 27, 2022
MP Lucy Frazer named Levelling Up minister

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as a Levelling Up minister, weeks after she was named a transport minister. - Credit: Office for Lucy Frazer MP

MP Lucy Frazer has been rewarded with a new ministerial role. 

Ms Frazer, who was named a transport minister in September, was appointed as a minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC). 

In a tweet, the South East Cambridgeshire MP said: “Delighted to have been asked by Rishi Sunak to join the LUHC team. 

“I am very much looking forward to working with Michael Gove, the ministerial team and civil servants.” 

Ms Frazer was confirmed in her latest role by Mr Sunak, who became the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the youngest for more than 200 years.   

It is a swift change of roles for Ms Frazer, who was appointed as a transport minister under former prime minister Liz Truss, who resigned on October 20. 

Fellow Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, who was previously health secretary earlier this year, returned to government to fill the same role following a cabinet reshuffle. 

