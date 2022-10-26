NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay was appointed as health secretary, the same role he held less than two months ago. - Credit: PA

Steve Barclay has returned to government, under two months after he was axed.

The North East Cambridgeshire MP will return to his role as health secretary under new prime minister Rishi Sunak following a cabinet reshuffle on October 25.

Mr Barclay was appointed to the same role by Boris Johnson in July, but was removed from cabinet by Mr Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, last month.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Barclay said: “Delighted to return to the Department for Health and Social Care as Secretary of State.

“Looking forward to working with colleagues across health and social care.”

Mr Sunak was confirmed as Ms Truss’ replacement on October 24 as he became the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Perhaps one of Mr Barclay’s targets is to take action on replacing the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where his son was born.