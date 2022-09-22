Updated

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer believes plans to cancel 18 Stagecoach bus services in Cambridgeshire will have a "detrimental impact" on those who use them. - Credit: Daniel Mason

New transport minister Lucy Frazer believes Stagecoach’s plans to cancel multiple bus services across Cambridgeshire will have a “detrimental impact”.

Ms Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, shared her concern after the bus operator announced 18 services will be axed.

Writing on her Facebook page, Ms Frazer said: “Whether it is the commute to work or the journey to school, my constituents rely on bus services for their essential daily travel.

“I am deeply concerned by Stagecoach’s proposals to axe a number of different bus routes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough from the end of October.”

Delighted to have been appointed as a Minister in @transportgovuk. I am looking forward to working with @annietrev and the wider ministerial team. https://t.co/PeeWaIBFdv — Lucy Frazer (@lucyfrazermp) September 21, 2022

Ms Frazer said she will contact the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority about Stagecoach’s plans “as a matter of urgency.

She added: “Stagecoach’s plans will have a detrimental impact on my constituents and the Cambridgeshire area if they go ahead.”

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said the operator “cannot continue to operate services which we know are no longer financially viable”.

Ms Frazer was appointed as transport minister on September 20.

