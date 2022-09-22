News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stagecoach cuts will have 'detrimental impact' on county, says MP

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:57 AM September 22, 2022
Updated: 12:08 PM September 22, 2022
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer in Ely

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer believes plans to cancel 18 Stagecoach bus services in Cambridgeshire will have a "detrimental impact" on those who use them. - Credit: Daniel Mason

New transport minister Lucy Frazer believes Stagecoach’s plans to cancel multiple bus services across Cambridgeshire will have a “detrimental impact”. 

Ms Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, shared her concern after the bus operator announced 18 services will be axed

Writing on her Facebook page, Ms Frazer said: “Whether it is the commute to work or the journey to school, my constituents rely on bus services for their essential daily travel. 

“I am deeply concerned by Stagecoach’s proposals to axe a number of different bus routes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough from the end of October.” 

Ms Frazer said she will contact the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority about Stagecoach’s plans “as a matter of urgency. 

She added: “Stagecoach’s plans will have a detrimental impact on my constituents and the Cambridgeshire area if they go ahead.” 

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said the operator “cannot continue to operate services which we know are no longer financially viable”. 

Ms Frazer was appointed as transport minister on September 20.

What do you think to Stagecoach's plans for East Cambridgeshire and how would you be affected by them? Let us know - email: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

