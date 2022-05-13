A by-election will be held for the Ely West ward on City of Ely Council following the death of Cllr Arnie Arnold (pictured). - Credit: Mike Rouse

Voters will take to the polls to decide who will win the latest seat on City of Ely Council.

A by-election is to be held on June 9 in Ely West following the death of previous incumbent Cllr Arnie Arnold in March.

Pip Gardner of the Green Party and Robert Pitt of the Liberal Democrats are standing for election to become one of six councillors for Ely West.

The by-election was triggered after the death of Cllr Arnold, who acted as consort to the mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen.

Speaking in March, Cllr Austen said: “He was a marvellous individual who worked hard for the City of Ely Council.

“He was enthusiastic with everything he undertook in his role as a parish councillor, not least with volunteering to erect and dismantle the Christmas lights display each year.”

It is the second by-election involving City of Ely Council to be held since April after Peter Harris was elected for Ely East.