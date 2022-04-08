Peter Harris wins City of Ely Council by-election
- Credit: Archant
Peter Harris has been elected onto City of Ely Council as a parish councillor after receiving the highest number of votes from the East Ward by-election yesterday (April 7).
Voters in Ely East visited the polling station during the hours of 7am and 10pm and counting commenced shortly after.
It was later revealed that Peter, who will serve as an independent, had won the election, receiving 430 votes out of 637 cast; Matt Downey topped the poll in 2019.
Peter’s Lib Dem challenger, Rupert Moss-Eccardt, received 207 votes.
“Ely must move forward positively and I hope I can help in this happening,” said Peter.
“Cycling on the pavements in the city has become a major issue and there are a lot of older people living and visiting Ely who need access to local toilets.
"Throughout the summer, toilets close at 4:30pm, couldn’t they close at 7pm or thereafter?
Most Read
- 1 Surveillance zone in place after bird flu outbreak in Ely
- 2 8 of the quirkiest restaurants in Cambridgeshire
- 3 Foodie pair launch new mouth-watering burger joint in Fenland
- 4 Cambs top security prison recruiting volunteers to check on inmates
- 5 Window damaged after being shot with air gun in west Suffolk village
- 6 Has £50m and two road schemes dispelled 'forgotten Fens' myth?
- 7 Full list of Local Election 2022 candidates in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Theatre group prepares for award-winning musical’s opening night
- 9 Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene
- 10 Former BBC radio presenter, Carol, releases new lockdown novel
“Now I’ve got the time and I’ve still got the energy I want to help work towards making Ely an even better place for everyone who lives there and those who visit.”
The turnout for this by-election was 17.51%.