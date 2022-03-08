Mayor of Ely, Councillor Sue Austen and her consort, Cllr Arnie Arnold, enjoying a morning out at Apple Day in 2020. - Credit: Mike Rouse

The mayor of Ely has paid tribute to her consort, a “marvellous” and “proactive” councillor, who died suddenly at the weekend.

Cllr Arnie Arnold, who is well-known for his work on the city’s annual Christmas lights display, died on Saturday (March 5).

“He was a marvellous individual who worked hard for the City of Ely Council,” said Cllr Sue Austen, the mayor of Ely.

“He was enthusiastic with everything he undertook in his role as a parish councillor, not least with volunteering to erect and dismantle the Christmas lights display each year.

A Statement from our Mayor, on the passing of beloved Councillor, Arnie Arnold. pic.twitter.com/HA9K1kjNlz — Visit Ely (@visitely) March 8, 2022

“He helped form the Friends of Ely Cemetery and organised and attended the cemetery open days.

“He was also a proactive member on the Assets Committee, especially in relation to the Maltings.

“Community was his passion and Ely will miss the contribution he gave to make this grow and flourish.

“I will miss him greatly.

“As my consort he has been so supportive, always by my side at many different functions, representing the city of Ely.

“I also counted him as my friend.

“My fellow councillors and council staff were so saddened by his death and he will be greatly missed by them all.

“We send out love and prayers to Alison, his wife, and all his family. R.I.P Arnie.”