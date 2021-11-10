News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Junior footballers raise funds to remember crash victim

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:29 AM November 10, 2021
Isleham United U13 Reds with Lauren Danks memorial shirt

Isleham United Under 13 Reds have launched the Lauren Danks memorial shirt and raised £600 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Road Victims Trust

A youth football team has raised funds for charity after launching a memorial shirt in memory of a woman killed by a drink driver. 

Isleham United FC’s Under 13 Reds team revealed the shirt in memory of Lauren Danks at their Cambridge & District Colts League fixture with Coton U13s on November 6. 

The club also raised £600 for the Road Victims Trust, which Lauren’s mother Claire is now an ambassador of

Writing on their Facebook page, the Trust said: “Our thanks to Steve Bailey and the boys, girls and parents of all at Isleham U13 Reds.  

“The shirt remembers Lauren Danks who was killed by a drunk driver in 2016.  

“Thank you all for the brilliant support and wonderful tribute!” 

Lauren, of Soham, was driving home from her first evening shift as a senior beauty therapist at Center Parcs, Elveden, when Nelson Curtis crashed into her car on the A11 in Barton Mills. 

Curtis, from Lakenheath, was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was jailed for seven years in June 2017. 

Football
Soham News

