Junior footballers raise funds to remember crash victim
- Credit: Road Victims Trust
A youth football team has raised funds for charity after launching a memorial shirt in memory of a woman killed by a drink driver.
Isleham United FC’s Under 13 Reds team revealed the shirt in memory of Lauren Danks at their Cambridge & District Colts League fixture with Coton U13s on November 6.
The club also raised £600 for the Road Victims Trust, which Lauren’s mother Claire is now an ambassador of.
Writing on their Facebook page, the Trust said: “Our thanks to Steve Bailey and the boys, girls and parents of all at Isleham U13 Reds.
“The shirt remembers Lauren Danks who was killed by a drunk driver in 2016.
“Thank you all for the brilliant support and wonderful tribute!”
Lauren, of Soham, was driving home from her first evening shift as a senior beauty therapist at Center Parcs, Elveden, when Nelson Curtis crashed into her car on the A11 in Barton Mills.
Curtis, from Lakenheath, was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was jailed for seven years in June 2017.
