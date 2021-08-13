Police commissioner hears how charity helped mum of drink driving victim
A Soham mum whose daughter was killed by a drink driver in 2016 has spoken to police and crime commissioner about the support she and her family received from a local charity to help them cope and recover.
Claire Danks’ daughter Lauren was driving home from her first evening shift as a senior beauty therapist at Center Parcs, Elveden, when Nelson Curtis crashed into her car on the A11 in Barton Mills.
Curtis, from Lakenheath, was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was jailed for seven years in June 2017.
Claire, who is now an ambassador for the charity, Road Victims Trust, told the commissioner about the importance of the support her family received:
“The Road Victims Trust have been a huge part in helping us as a family at the worst time.
"They have given us the tools to help rebuild a new life for our family together.
“To be asked to be part of the Road Victims Trust is an honour, especially to support the charity so they can go on supporting other families at the worst time of their life, to bring awareness of the dangers on the road in memory of our daughter Lauren.
“I was really pleased to be able to share my family’s story with the commissioner.”
Claire was joined by Road Victims Trust chief executive Mark Turner and chair of trustees Lyn Hesse, who updated the commissioner about their work.
“I was pleased to be able to meet Claire to understand how much the support offered by the charity meant to her and her family,” said Darryl.
“As a former police officer, I know only too well just how devastating it can be when a loved one is killed or seriously injured.
"The Road Victims Trust is able to provide vital support at a time when it is most needed.”
The Trust is currently funded through the Commissioner’s Casualty Reduction Fund with £60,000 awarded during 2021-22.
“We are so thankful for the support the commissioner shows our Trust,” says CEO Mark Turner.
“Between April 2020 and March 2021, we offered support to 118 victims and all of those who used our services and provided feedback reported that they now had an effective coping strategy and felt positive about their ability to cope with their trauma and grief.”
For more information on the Road Victims Trust visit: www.rvtrust.org.uk