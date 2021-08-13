Published: 12:29 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM August 13, 2021

Claire Danks met Cambridgeshire's police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston to talk about the support she and her family received from the Road Victims Trust charity.

A Soham mum whose daughter was killed by a drink driver in 2016 has spoken to police and crime commissioner about the support she and her family received from a local charity to help them cope and recover.

Claire Danks’ daughter Lauren was driving home from her first evening shift as a senior beauty therapist at Center Parcs, Elveden, when Nelson Curtis crashed into her car on the A11 in Barton Mills.

Curtis, from Lakenheath, was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was jailed for seven years in June 2017.

Claire Danks, whose daughter Lauren was killed by a speeding drink driver while travelling home to Soham, is urging people not to be the cause of another family's tragedy. Picture: FAMILY/POLICE - Credit: Archant

Claire, who is now an ambassador for the charity, Road Victims Trust, told the commissioner about the importance of the support her family received:

“The Road Victims Trust have been a huge part in helping us as a family at the worst time.

"They have given us the tools to help rebuild a new life for our family together.

The family of Lauren Danks who was killed by a drink driver are backing a New Year safety campaign by Cambridgeshire police. - Credit: Family of Lauren Danks

“To be asked to be part of the Road Victims Trust is an honour, especially to support the charity so they can go on supporting other families at the worst time of their life, to bring awareness of the dangers on the road in memory of our daughter Lauren.

“I was really pleased to be able to share my family’s story with the commissioner.”

Claire was joined by Road Victims Trust chief executive Mark Turner and chair of trustees Lyn Hesse, who updated the commissioner about their work.

The family of Lauren Danks are sharing intimate photos such as this to support Cambridgeshire police in a drink drive campaign for the New Year. - Credit: Family of Lauren Danks

“I was pleased to be able to meet Claire to understand how much the support offered by the charity meant to her and her family,” said Darryl.

“As a former police officer, I know only too well just how devastating it can be when a loved one is killed or seriously injured.

"The Road Victims Trust is able to provide vital support at a time when it is most needed.”

Lauren had a life and a family like everyone else. In 2016 she was killed on her way home from work by Nelson Curtis. - Credit: Danks family

The Trust is currently funded through the Commissioner’s Casualty Reduction Fund with £60,000 awarded during 2021-22.

“We are so thankful for the support the commissioner shows our Trust,” says CEO Mark Turner.

“Between April 2020 and March 2021, we offered support to 118 victims and all of those who used our services and provided feedback reported that they now had an effective coping strategy and felt positive about their ability to cope with their trauma and grief.”

For more information on the Road Victims Trust visit: www.rvtrust.org.uk