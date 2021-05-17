Published: 10:29 AM May 17, 2021

This offensive Swastika graffiti was seen in Jubilee Park and the grounds of Ely Cathedral on Sunday (May 16). - Credit: SUPPLIED

Residents of Ely were left "horrified" after they spotted Swastika graffiti in Jubilee Park and the grounds of Ely Cathedral while out on a walk.

They believe the offensive graffiti was spray-painted onto the door on Saturday evening as the Ely Litter Picker group had carried out a communal litter pick throughout the centre of Ely during the day.

It comes after a spate of offensive graffiti in recent months led to East Cambs Council and Cambridgeshire Constabulary forming The East Cambs Community Safety Partnership, which aims to crackdown on such incidents.

Nitrous oxide canisters and glass bottles were also seen in Jubilee Park and the grounds of Ely Cathedral on Sunday (May 16). - Credit: SUPPLIED

Shop owners who sell spray paint are also being asked to be vigilant with the sales of such items.

Jo Brooks, director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of our district and it is a great shame that a small minority are choosing to deface public spaces, especially most recently in Ely.

“The council has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of antisocial behaviour in the district and we are working with the relevant organisations to catch the person/s responsible for such inappropriate and offensive behaviour."

Inspector Shane Fasey, said: “Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to cause this kind of upset and damage to members of our community."

