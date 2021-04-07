Published: 11:05 AM April 7, 2021

Some of the horrific graffiti across Ely in recent days - Credit: Ely Standard readers

Ely councillor Matt Downey says he was “horrified and disgusted” by a spate of graffiti across the city.

East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire Police both say they are aware of the incidents and are investigating.

Cllr Downey tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted to see racist, anti-Semitic graffiti like this in Ely, but it's far from the first time”.

He was one of those to report it to the district council and to the police.

A police spokesperson confirmed that “we’ve received reports of offensive graffiti in Broad Street, Ely and have been working with the council to ensure it is removed.”

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is urged to contact us online https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/19777/21.

A council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a number of recent offensive graffiti incidents.

“Thank you to residents who have been in touch, we are working with the police on this matter.”

The council said it would be removed quickly.







