Offensive graffiti: ‘Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:27 PM April 20, 2021   
Offensive graffiti was painted yet again in Ely

The East Cambs Community Safety Partnership is clamping down on graffiti following a spate of offensive incidents in Ely within the last four months. - Credit: Archant/Archive

A collaboration between East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire Constabulary has begun a crackdown on offensive graffiti.  

The collaboration, named The East Cambs Community Safety Partnership, is clamping down following a spate of incidents in Ely with the last four months.  

They are appealing for anyone with information including any video evidence which could have been picked up by doorstep footage between December to April to come forward. 

Anti-semitic graffiti on West Fen Road

More offensive graffiti in Ely, this time in West Fen Road. - Credit: Submitted by Ely Standard reader

Shop owners who sell spray paint are also being asked to be vigilant with the sales of such items. 

Jo Brooks, director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of our district and it is a great shame that a small minority are choosing to deface public spaces, especially most recently in Ely. 

“The council has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of antisocial behaviour in the district and we are working with the relevant organisations to catch the person/s responsible for such inappropriate and offensive behaviour.   

“Eyewitness information, CCTV camera footage and even video doorbell footage are all fantastic avenues for the police to use during a criminal investigation. 

Offensive graffiti removed in Ely. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Offensive graffiti removed in Ely. - Credit: Ely Standard Reader

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward and play your part to catch the culprit.” 

Inspector Shane Fasey, said: “Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to cause this kind of upset and damage to members of our community. 

“We would urge anyone with information to contact us online www.cambs.police.uk/report with reference number 35/19777/21.” 

A statement tweeted from the council last week said: “Unfortunately, we are receiving reports this week of more incidents of offensive graffiti in the city centre. 

Offensive graffiti in Ely: this was discovered by an early morning commuter at Cherry Hill, Ely, tod

Offensive graffiti in Ely: this was discovered by an early morning commuter at Cherry Hill, Ely. - Credit: Archant/Archive

“We would like to reassure residents that we are removing offensive graffiti as soon as we can and are working with the police to tackle this matter.” 

The council added: “We would like to thank residents for reporting their findings to the council and encourage you to continue to do so.” 

East Cambridgeshire residents can report any incidents of antisocial behaviour on the East Cambridgeshire District Council website at www.eastcambs.gov.uk or to Cambridgeshire Constabulary. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Hate crime
Ely News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
