Published: 11:19 AM July 2, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM July 2, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council have agreed to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the A10 near Waterbeach from 50mph to 40mph following the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold. - Credit: Sîbel Lä

The father of a five-month-old baby killed after a van crash on the A10 at Waterbeach has described a reduction in speed limit as a “step in the right direction”.

Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed the stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

The decision comes after five-month-old Louis Thorold was killed when a van struck his pram at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road in January.

Louis’ father Chris, who set up the Louis Thorold Foundation following the crash, told the BBC that reducing the speed limit was “absolutely a step in the right direction.

“I'm still a little bit disappointed the limit hasn't been dropped to 30mph, however, undoubtedly, it's going to make the road safer.”

Louis’ mother Rachael, who spent over three months in hospital with several broken bones and a brain injury following the crash, has spoken about her road to recovery after coming out of a coma last month.

Louis and Rachael Thorold. - Credit: Family/Supplied

Writing in a blog post, Rachael said: “The amount of heartbreak is beyond recognition and is the baseline feeling of everyday.

“Unfortunately, I wasn't aware of how people have their lives turned upside down and how much effort goes into recovery physically and mentally.

“I'm so saddened to know that Chris and I aren't the first or last parents to go through this pain, but hopefully we can reduce the number of children killed or injured in the UK.”

The fatal incident happened on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and collided with Rachael, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

An inquest heard that Louis died from a traumatic head injury.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said a route safety review of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge was underway and that “initial changes have focused around the Waterbeach area following discussions with the Thorold family.”

For more information on the Louis Thorold Foundation, visit: https://www.louisthorold.com/.