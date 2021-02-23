Published: 12:32 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM February 23, 2021

Grieving dad Chris Thorold is calling for urgent works on the A10 at Waterbeach following a horror crash which killed his five-month-old baby boy and left his wife in hospital with serious injuries. - Credit: Family

The grieving father of five-month-old Louis Thorold who was killed in a horror collision on the A10 at Waterbeach is calling for immediate council works.

Chris Thorold has set up The Louis Thorold Foundation after the crash which took the life of his baby boy and left his wife, Rachael, in hospital with serious injuries.

“Louis and his mother were simply walking along a pavement deemed safe by Cambridgeshire Council by the side of A10,” said Mr Thorold.

“At the time of writing this Rachael is still in a severe condition in hospital having experienced a severe head injury.

“The intention of the foundation is to eliminate infant road deaths with a particular focus on pedestrian safety.

“The foundation is fully supportive of similar charities who either raise awareness for or deal with the consequences of road accidents.”

Mr Thorold wants to see the installation of safety barriers for all pavement areas to offer protection to pedestrians.

“This undoubtably would have saved Louis' life,” he added.

He wants to see a reduction of the speed limit from 50mph to 40mph for the length of road between Milton and beyond Waterbeach.

He said: “It is likely that at a lower speed Louis would still be alive.”

Mr Thorold is also calling for installation of a pedestrian crossing to allow pedestrians to cross from Waterbeach to Landbeach.

He added: “These works will be a small step towards making the UK a safer place for pedestrians and will undoubtedly save lives in future and protect the residents of Waterbeach.

“In 2018, 28 children died as pedestrians on Britain's roads with no real change having occurred to this statistic for many years.

“We fully support the aims of the Police Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with their vision zero (#visionzero) initiative which looks to systemically improve road safety and create a zero tolerance approach.

“No human being should be killed or seriously injured as the result of a road collision.

“There are numerous issues to deal with as a society to reach these objectives, but in order to start small, the Louis Thorold Foundation is focussing on one particular junction.

“That being the junction of the A10 at Car Dyke Road where Louis lost his life.

“This junction has been the scene of numerous fatal road accidents over the last 20 years, including many pedestrians before Louis.

“Over many years numerous residents, council departments and stakeholders have urged the council to make changes to this junction to protect both pedestrians and drivers.

“On the day Louis died nothing had been done.”

The fatal incident happened at about 3.50pm on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and collided with Rachel, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

An inquest heard that Louis died from a traumatic head injury.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 26.

In a tribute to his son, Mr Thorold said: “You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.”

Mr Thorold, the finance director of Marshall Aerospace, added: “Your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone. You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

“Your ma-ma is fighting to stay with us and we are praying that she will make it through.

“You will always be in our hearts and do not worry, I am taking care of all your animals.

“We love you so much and we know you will now be safe with granny, grandad and great grandpa in heaven.”

He added: “The foundation would also like to thank all who have donated to this special cause which has raised £25,000 in just 3 weeks.

“This money will be distribution to the two air ambulance charities who helped Louis and Rachael along with road safety charity Brake.”

For more information on the Louis Thorold Foundation, visit: www.louisthorold.com/