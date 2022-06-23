Gallery

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive a selection of drinks from a Cambridgeshire supplier at Cambridgeshire County Day 2022 in Newmarket - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been pictured receiving gifts and meeting community stallholders at the first instalment of the Cambridgeshire County Day.

The royal couple visited the July Course at Newmarket today (Thursday, June 23) as part of their visit to the county.

Cambridgeshire County Day was organised by the Cambridgeshire's Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence to coincide with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which marks Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne.

On their visit to Newmarket, William and Kate received a selection of drinks from Cambridgeshire brewers.

The royal couple tried their hand at a football shoot-out with Cambridge United FC.

They also studied a model of the planned Cambridge Children's Hospital, which was given planning permission by Greater Cambridge Shared Planning in March this year.

Mrs Spence said she was "very happy" with the event's success.

She said: "We've realised the amount of energy and effort that people have put into this.

"For me, a binding memory would be happy people pleased to be here to showcase what they are doing, so that was an unexpected pleasure."

A statement by the Lord-Lieutenant in the event brochure reads: "Cambridgeshire County Day is unique; it has never happened before and will never happen again in the same format.

"The day is filled with exciting showcases of the best of our county, and we want it to be accessible, relevant and engaging for everyone in the community.

"Young people will be given a platform to learn about, be inspired by and connect with the people and organisations that make this county so special."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence - Credit: Terry Harris

The event was held at Newmarket's July Course. Although Newmarket town is in Suffolk, the race course falls within the Cambridgeshire boundary.

As part of the event, more than 120 businesses, charities, public-sector organisations and sports groups set up shop on the site.

A main stage hosted performances by a range of music groups, including Witchford Village College's first girl band, Soham Village College, Ely Cathedral Choir and the UK Chinese Women Connect Association performance group.

Before attending the new Cambridgeshire County Day, the royal couple visited the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge to unveil their first official portrait.

The artwork was painted by artist James Coreth, who said: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at The Fitzwilliam Museum with Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The official portrait of William and Kate, by Jamie Coreth - Credit: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The also visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and homelessness and housing charity Jimmy's.

The Duchess of Cambridge painting with Willow Bamber at East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), Milton - Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk with Eamonn Kelly (second right) in his modular home, during a visit to housing charity Jimmy's - Credit: Frank Augstein/PA