The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire visit the July Course in Newmarket for the first Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Daniel Mason

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Newmarket to mark Cambridgeshire's first ever County Day.

The event, organised by the county's Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence, was founded to "showcase the very best" of the county and to raise money for charity.

Cambridgeshire County Day's first instalment, on June 23, 2022, coincides with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

Although Newmarket town is in Suffolk, the race course's July Course falls within the Cambridgeshire boundary.

William and Kate are in the area to meet the charity, business and civic leaders, and to join in with the Cambridgeshire celebrations.

Ahead of County Day, Mrs Spence said: "The event will showcase the best of the best - inspiring the next generation to be the best."

A statement on the event website reads: "This is a wonderful opportunity for the county’s diverse and vibrant community to come together and get inspired by the best of Cambridgeshire, as local business, charities, clubs, voluntary groups and public sector organisations from every corner of the county showcase what they do and why they are great."

Earlier in the day, the royal couple were in the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge to unveil their first ever official portrait.

The Duchess of Cambridge studying her and Prince William's official portrait at The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge - Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA

The artwork was painted by artist James Coreth, who said: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at The Fitzwilliam Museum earlier today (June 23) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The couple later visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in Milton, north of Cambridge.

According to EACH, the charity supports families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Willow Bamber and the Duchess of Cambridge create hand artwork together at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in Milton, near Cambridge - Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Milton, near Cambridge, with chair of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) trustees Will Self - Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

Cambridgeshire dignitaries have been spotted at Cambridgeshire County Day, including combined authority mayor Dr Nik Johnson and county council leader Lucy Nethsingha.

Ely Cathedral Choir, Soham Village College, Witchford Village College, Linton Village College and the UK Chinese Women Connect Association have all given stage performances.

Witchford College Band perform at the Newmarket July Course for Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Terry Harris