News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle

Gallery

William and Kate unveil their first official portrait at Fitzwilliam Museum

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:52 PM June 23, 2022
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with the official portrait of her and her husband, Prince William

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with the official portrait of her and her husband, Prince William - Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited The Fitzwilliam Museum for the unveiling of their first official portrait.

The royal couple are in the county today (Tuesday, June 23) with Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence as the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day gets underway.

William and Kate began their visit with a trip to the Cambridge museum to view their portrait, which was produced by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet children outside The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet children outside The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

He met the artist and told him the portrait is "amazing".

"It's quite big," he added.

Prince William turned 40 this week, on Tuesday, June 21.

Jamie Coreth painted the portrait of the royal couple, which was unveiled at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge on June 23

Jamie Coreth painted the portrait of the royal couple, which was unveiled at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge today (June 23) - Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA

Jamie Coreth said: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate - Credit: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

A singer from Witchford Village College performs for crowds at the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day

A singer from Witchford Village College performs for crowds at the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire County Day is taking place at Newmarket's July Course, and was launched in 2022 to coincide with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A bank holiday weekend to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee took place earlier this month, between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with beacon lighting ceremonies throughout the country, street parties, and a party at Buckingham Palace in London.

Cambridgeshire County Council's Stephen Moir, Ally Clarke, and chairman Cllr Stephen Ferguson with the book bike

Cambridgeshire County Council's Stephen Moir, Ally Clarke, and chairman Cllr Stephen Ferguson with the library service's book bike - Credit: Will Durrant

Crowds at the Cambridgeshire County Day main stage near the Newmarket July Course

Crowds at the Cambridgeshire County Day main stage near the Newmarket July Course - Credit: Will Durrant

Volunteers for Cambridgeshire County Day

Volunteers for Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Will Durrant

Witchford Collge Band performs for crowds at Cambridgeshire County Day 2022, Newmarket

Witchford Collge Band performs for crowds at Cambridgeshire County Day 2022, Newmarket - Credit: Terry Harris

A member of London-based band Hosen Brass play at Newmarket's July Course on Cambridgeshire County Day (June 23)

A member of London-based band Hosen Brass play at Newmarket's July Course on Cambridgeshire County Day (June 23) - Credit: Will Durrant

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Cambridge News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Couple refused permission to turn Lazy Otter into a house

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Couple banned from turning Lazy Otter pub into their home 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy putting together an action plan following criticism by Ofsted.

Littleport Academy | Special Report

Parents back Ofsted’s brutal criticism of Littleport school  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Martin Pate of Witcham

Obituary

Son remembers farmer Martin who 'liked lending a hand' to others

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon