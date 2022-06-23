Gallery
William and Kate unveil their first official portrait at Fitzwilliam Museum
- Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited The Fitzwilliam Museum for the unveiling of their first official portrait.
The royal couple are in the county today (Tuesday, June 23) with Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence as the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day gets underway.
William and Kate began their visit with a trip to the Cambridge museum to view their portrait, which was produced by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth.
He met the artist and told him the portrait is "amazing".
"It's quite big," he added.
Prince William turned 40 this week, on Tuesday, June 21.
Jamie Coreth said: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.
"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."
Cambridgeshire County Day is taking place at Newmarket's July Course, and was launched in 2022 to coincide with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A bank holiday weekend to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee took place earlier this month, between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with beacon lighting ceremonies throughout the country, street parties, and a party at Buckingham Palace in London.