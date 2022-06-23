Gallery

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with the official portrait of her and her husband, Prince William - Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited The Fitzwilliam Museum for the unveiling of their first official portrait.

The royal couple are in the county today (Tuesday, June 23) with Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence as the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day gets underway.

William and Kate began their visit with a trip to the Cambridge museum to view their portrait, which was produced by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet children outside The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

He met the artist and told him the portrait is "amazing".

"It's quite big," he added.

Prince William turned 40 this week, on Tuesday, June 21.

Jamie Coreth painted the portrait of the royal couple, which was unveiled at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge today (June 23) - Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA

Jamie Coreth said: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate - Credit: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

A singer from Witchford Village College performs for crowds at the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire County Day is taking place at Newmarket's July Course, and was launched in 2022 to coincide with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A bank holiday weekend to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee took place earlier this month, between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with beacon lighting ceremonies throughout the country, street parties, and a party at Buckingham Palace in London.

Cambridgeshire County Council's Stephen Moir, Ally Clarke, and chairman Cllr Stephen Ferguson with the library service's book bike - Credit: Will Durrant

Crowds at the Cambridgeshire County Day main stage near the Newmarket July Course - Credit: Will Durrant

Volunteers for Cambridgeshire County Day - Credit: Will Durrant

Witchford Collge Band performs for crowds at Cambridgeshire County Day 2022, Newmarket - Credit: Terry Harris