Young choristers from the Ely Cathedral choir began proceedings with a performance on the main stage. - Credit: Dan Mason

Large crowds are beginning to arrive as Cambridgeshire County Day kicks off.

Schools, bands, businesses, charities and other organisations have arrived at the July Course, Newmarket as Cambridgeshire comes together.

The heroic volunteers at St John’s Ambulance are here to save the day!



Come and say hello to the district managers, unit managers and first aiders who have been involved in their big vaccination programme over the past two years.

Emmaus UK are an amazing charity with a local branch just outside in Cambridge, who work to end homelessness in the UK.



Come and meet more incredible charities at

Soham Village College also feature, including solo and ensemble performances, while students from Witchford Village College will also perform.

Our stage is getting a whole lot of love from the audience today!



Witchford Village College got the crowd going with their performance of One Direction's hit

Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, said that Cambridgeshire County Day will be a “once in a lifetime” event.

The event is organised to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

We're looking forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the July Course for our raceday on Thursday 23rd June when they will be attending the inaugural Cambridgeshire County Day.

Prince William will be among guests attending.