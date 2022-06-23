News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

They're off - large crowds gather for Cambridgeshire County Day

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:38 AM June 23, 2022
Updated: 12:00 PM June 23, 2022
Young choristers from the Ely Cathedral choir began proceedings with a performance on the main stage. - Credit: Dan Mason

Large crowds are beginning to arrive as  Cambridgeshire County Day kicks off.

Schools, bands, businesses, charities and other organisations have arrived at the July Course, Newmarket as Cambridgeshire comes together.

Young choristers from the Ely Cathedral choir began proceedings with a performance on the main stage.

Soham Village College also feature, including solo and ensemble performances, while students from Witchford Village College will also perform.

Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, said that Cambridgeshire County Day will be a “once in a lifetime” event.

The event is organised to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Prince William will be among guests attending.

