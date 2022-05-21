News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Inferno BBQ to be occupied by sister company Forbidden Burger Co

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM May 21, 2022
Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co (inset) from May 25.

Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co (inset) from May 25. Pictured are staff when the restaurant opened after lockdown takeaway success. - Credit: Facebook / Inferno BBQ Ely

After two years of business, a restaurant in Ely is changing its current format to a new burger eatery.

Inferno BBQ in Broad Street announced the news that the restaurant was closing in its current format on May 15, and that its sister company Forbidden Burger Co will be taking its place from May 25. 

A statement on social media read: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of Inferno BBQ in its current format. 

“There are a number of reasons from the dips and peaks Covid caused, supply issues stemming from driver shortages and increased pricing from suppliers would have seen a hike of prices beyond what we felt comfortable with. 

Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co from May 25.

Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co from May 25. Pictured are staff when the restaurant opened after lockdown takeaway success. - Credit: Archant

“Our premises will be occupied soon with a branch of our sister company Forbidden Burger Co which, as well as its range of ‘flavours of the world’ burgers, will also be offering hot dogs, wings, loaded fries and thick shakes that you know and love from us at Inferno.” 

The statement thanked customers for their trade and staff for bringing the best experience to the restaurant. 

“We hope you will continue to support us in the new stage of our journey,” it read. 

Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co from May 25.

Inferno BBQ will be occupied by its sister company Forbidden Burger Co from May 25. - Credit: Facebook / Forbidden Burger Co Ely

Food and Drink
Ely News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This table made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree is being unveiled at Ely Cathedral on May 17

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Proposed barn homes in Little Downham

Housing News

'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon