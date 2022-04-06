Some of the mouth-watering burgers and loaded fries on offer at Forbidden Burger Co. - Credit: Archant

A new burger joint offering fast-food delivery across March, Chatteris, Wimblington and Doddington is set to launch from Manea this month.

Whether you love loaded fries with melted cheese and mouth-watering steak or a burger piled sky-high with toppings, Forbidden Burger Co has something for everyone.

Launched by Steve Shipp and Zach Ware, Forbidden Burger Co is a sister business to their Inferno BBQ based in Ely and is set to open on April 13.

The burgers are sky high with their toppings.

They also have another burger shop branch based in Littleport near Ely.

The foodie pair were inspired during lockdown to bring high quality food to people's doorsteps, two years later Forbidden Burger Co was born.

Founder, Steve, said: My business came to a halt during lockdown and I used to own an American grill restaurant before.

Forbidden Burger Co have a host of loaded fries with generous toppings.

Since closing due to issues with the premises, me and Zach had always discussed opening something together for around five years and it just seemed like the perfect opportunity. "

The pair dedicate all their hours aside from working in warehousing and design and print industries.

With their sights set on expansion, the duo's plan is to open multiple locations over the next few years.

Treat yourself to dinner at Forbidden Burger Co next week (April 13).

Steve added: "It is still early days for Forbidden Burger Co but in a short space of time it has built a strong following so we intend to stick to our core values of high-quality fresh food and hope for continued growth for the brand."

The business will operate from The Rose and Crown pub in Manea where you can eat in and collect orders in person.

Their Littleport branch now delivers to more areas including Soham, Haddenham, Wentworth, Coveney, Witcham and Sutton.

To view the menu, visit: www.facebook.com/forbiddenmanea