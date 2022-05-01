Exhibition marking 700th anniversary at Ely Cathedral goes on display
- Credit: Ely Cathedral
An exhibition focussing on the collapse Ely Cathedral’s central tower has been launched.
The Ouse Life group’s latest exhibition, ‘After the Fall’, their third at the cathedral, was opened on April 27.
Eighteen artists have helped put the display together, creating over 100 works to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the central tower’s collapse.
A spokesperson for Ely Cathedral said: “Painting, sculpture, installations, textile art, ceramics, collage and music are all represented in a dazzling array of styles and media.”
The display is Ouse Life’s third at the cathedral, following on from their 2016 exhibition ‘The Secret Life of Ely Cathedral’.
Ken Murray, of Ouse Life, said: “We address notions around the collapse of the central tower in 1322 which led to the creation of the extraordinary and unique Octagon.
“We explore the beauty of the building, the means of making it, the lives of the people who constructed, maintained, rebuilt and inhabited it over the next 700 years.”
The exhibition is on show until May 29 on Mondays to Saturdays 10am – 4pm and Sundays 12.30 - 3.30pm, subject to change.
It is free entry for residents of Ely and surrounding villages with proof of address.