Art exhibition returns to mark 700-year anniversary at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: Ouse Life
An art exhibition showcasing the beauty and the lives of those behind Ely Cathedral 700 years on will go on display.
The Ouse Life group are presenting their third exhibition at the cathedral, with over 100 artworks on show.
Ken Murray, of Ouse Life, said: “We address notions around the collapse of the central tower in 1322 which led to the creation of the extraordinary and unique Octagon.
“We explore the beauty of the building, the means of making it, the lives of the people who constructed, maintained, rebuilt and inhabited it over the next 700 years.”
Eighteen artists have produced work from paintings to sculptures and ceramics for the latest exhibition, named ‘After The Fall’.
It follows on from Ouse Life’s 2016 exhibition, ‘The Secret Life of Ely Cathedral’.
Ken added: “We plan to produce an Art Trail to further enhance the experience of younger art lovers.”
The exhibition runs from Wednesday, April 27 until Sunday, May 29.
Most Read
- 1 Planning permission approved for new A10 bridge at Waterbeach
- 2 Insulate Britain protester from Ely charged with public nuisance on M25
- 3 Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman
- 4 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 5 Life sentence for March man who stabbed mother to death
- 6 Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Seat driver seriously injured after crash with Lamborghini near A47
- 8 Medical communications agency launches new online education division
- 9 Green light for major new Cambridge Children's Hospital
- 10 Dog owner 'honoured' as poodle Watson shines on Crufts debut
It is free entry for residents of Ely and surrounding villages with proof of address.