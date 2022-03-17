Over 100 artworks will be on show at Ouse Life's upcoming exhibition at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Ouse Life

An art exhibition showcasing the beauty and the lives of those behind Ely Cathedral 700 years on will go on display.

The Ouse Life group are presenting their third exhibition at the cathedral, with over 100 artworks on show.

Ken Murray, of Ouse Life, said: “We address notions around the collapse of the central tower in 1322 which led to the creation of the extraordinary and unique Octagon.

“We explore the beauty of the building, the means of making it, the lives of the people who constructed, maintained, rebuilt and inhabited it over the next 700 years.”

Eighteen artists have produced work from paintings to sculptures and ceramics for the latest exhibition, named ‘After The Fall’.

It follows on from Ouse Life’s 2016 exhibition, ‘The Secret Life of Ely Cathedral’.

Ken added: “We plan to produce an Art Trail to further enhance the experience of younger art lovers.”

The exhibition runs from Wednesday, April 27 until Sunday, May 29.

It is free entry for residents of Ely and surrounding villages with proof of address.