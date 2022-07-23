‘It’s a great time to visit’ - lots on offer at Ely Museum this summer
- Credit: Ely Museum
From craft workshops to dressing up, there’s lots of family fun to be had at Ely Museum during the summer holidays.
On August 4 and 11, drop-in holiday craft activities are taking place, running from 11am-3pm where individuals can let their creativity run free.
If you like seeing history in action, make sure to go along to a Living History Day on August 13 where you can learn more about life in the Victorian times.
On August 25, families can learn about the ancient Roman art of creating pictures from tiles and while making a real mosaic tile to take home with them.
The museum’s summer exhibition, ‘Hold on to Your Hat’, will be running until September 18.
Craft your own cap sessions will take place on August 18 and fascinator workshops on August 10 and September 7.
Assistant curator at Ely Museum, Sarah Adderson, said: “This summer is a great time to visit the museum.
“Your ticket allows you as many visits as you want at a bargain price and we have loads of activities to do.”
Most Read
- 1 ‘Inspiring’ headteacher, Liz, retires after 10 years of service
- 2 Warning issued after cards not being returned by ATM machines
- 3 Popular caravan site hopes lodge plans will fulfil soaring demand
- 4 Why this Mexican restaurant will leave you with 'smile on your face'
- 5 Council rules against Ross Taylor's festival site
- 6 Travel headache as key road projects clash
- 7 Jobs boost at Barcham if visitor centre and cafe go ahead
- 8 Psychiatric unit failed to report ‘serious sexual assault’ allegations
- 9 MP's visit may have helped £45m hospital upgrade
- 10 Pavement parking fines earmarked as 'buffer zones' given green light
Family tickets cost £12.