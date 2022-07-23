There's lots of activities at Ely Museum this summer for individuals of all ages to get involved with. - Credit: Ely Museum

From craft workshops to dressing up, there’s lots of family fun to be had at Ely Museum during the summer holidays.

On August 4 and 11, drop-in holiday craft activities are taking place, running from 11am-3pm where individuals can let their creativity run free.

If you like seeing history in action, make sure to go along to a Living History Day on August 13 where you can learn more about life in the Victorian times.

On August 25, families can learn about the ancient Roman art of creating pictures from tiles and while making a real mosaic tile to take home with them.

The museum’s summer exhibition, ‘Hold on to Your Hat’, will be running until September 18.

Craft your own cap sessions will take place on August 18 and fascinator workshops on August 10 and September 7.

Assistant curator at Ely Museum, Sarah Adderson, said: “This summer is a great time to visit the museum.

“Your ticket allows you as many visits as you want at a bargain price and we have loads of activities to do.”

Family tickets cost £12.

