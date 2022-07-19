Ely Museum's latest exhibition called 'hold on to your hat' is running until September 18. - Credit: Ely Museum

Historic hats are on display as part of a new exhibition at Ely Museum this summer.

‘Hold on to your hat’ opened on July 16 and runs until September 18.

Alongside a ‘fantastic’ range of historic hat from work and play, there are fun hats to try and pose with, ‘fascinating’ facts to learn, and glimpses of past Ely residents in headgear to see.

Assistant curator, Sara Adderson, said: “This light-hearted and fun exhibition has a bit of something for everyone.

“Hats were an important part of anyone’s outfit, whether that was formal, informal, or part of a uniform.

“Alongside being interesting pieces, they tell us a lot about the lives of the people who wore them.”

On August 18, children can make two hats and decorate them at the ‘craft your own cap workshop.’

August will also feature the opportunity for adults to have a go at hat making such a making a felt fascinator or a sinamay sculpture to take home and wear.

To find out more, visit www.elymuseum.org.uk.

