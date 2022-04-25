The annual Soham Carnival is back on Sunday (May 1) for its 69th year. Headlining the live music stage are Max Headroom (top inset) and Team MAD (bottom inset) will be the main event of the day. - Credit: Archant / Max Headroom / Team MA

An action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham is back this weekend as the town hosts its 69th annual carnival on Sunday (May 1).

The popular event, including the traditional heavy horse show, a parade of floats and live music, will take place at the Recreation Ground in Fountain Lane, from 9am to 5:30pm.

After a two-year break, the day of the carnival has changed to a Sunday this year due to there being no second Bank Holiday Monday in May.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to introduce Team Mad as our main event, offering BMX, mountain biking and parkour displays, and local band Max Headroom who will be headlining the live music stage.

A parade of floats will leave from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground before being judged around 1pm. - Credit: Soham Town Carnival

Max Headroom (pictured) will be headlining the live music stage at Soham Carnival this year. - Credit: Max Headroom

“Soham Carnival has always proven to be a fun, family day out for all ages, and offers fundraising for local charities and exposure of local businesses.”

Admission is £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concessions and children (under 16) are 50p.

For more information visit Soham Carnival’s Facebook page or email carnival@soham.org.uk.

Soham Carnival has been running for 69 years this year. This picture is from a previous Soham Carnival. - Credit: Archant



