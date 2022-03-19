The annual Soham Carnival is back for its 69th year this year. Headlining the live music stage are Max Headroom (top inset) and Team MAD (bottom inset) will be the main event of the day. - Credit: Archant / Max Headroom / Team MAD

An action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham is back this year as the town gets set for its 69th annual carnival on Sunday May 1.

The popular event will take place at the Recreation Ground, in Fountain Lane, from 9am to 5:30pm.

After a two-year break, the day of the carnival this year has changed to a Sunday due to there being no second Bank Holiday Monday in May.

The carnival will commence with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena from 9am until 1pm.

It will be followed by the judging of a parade of floats at 1pm from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

Confirmed as this year’s main event is Team MAD, a team of professional BMX riders who will be bringing their live displays of tricks and stunts to the audience from 2:45pm until 4:40pm.

Those at the festival will be able to meet Ben Savage and the team afterwards and receive signed posters from them.

Max Headroom (pictured) will be headlining the live music stage at Soham Carnival this year. - Credit: Max Headroom

A spokesperson said: “This year we are introducing a new motorcycle display which can be found on the Pavillion Road, so why not bring your bike along and display it for the day.

“Motorcycles must be on site by 12pm.”

The live music stage commences at 12:30-5:30pm. Visitors will see performances from little band in the corner, Michael Anthony, Akimbo, KD Theatre and headlining this year are Max Headroom.

On the small arena, Kuk Sool Won, Vogue Athletic and The Crystallite Majorettes will be demonstrating their skills throughout the afternoon.

Other attractions include Soham Comrades Band, beer tent, trade and food stalls, fun fair, Raptor Foundation, inflatables, bygones, local organisations, townsperson of the year, carnival prince and princess, BBQ and other food plus much more.

Soham Carnival has been running for 69 years this year. This picture is from a previous Soham Carnival. - Credit: Archant

The spokesperson added: “We’re raising money for local charities, organisations and groups in Soham and the surrounding areas.

“Our main beneficiaries this year are St Andrews Soham Church restoration fund and Soham Ross Peers sports centre roof appeal.

“We are proud to bring back our great day of family fun whilst raising money for the local community.”

The day will end with a live DJ set from Seb Howe – AKA Greedy G.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concessions and children (under 16) are 50p.

For more information visit Soham Carnival’s Facebook page or email carnival@soham.org.uk