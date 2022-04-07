Things to do

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Dress rehearsals were underway in Wilburton last night as its theatre group prepared for the opening night of the award-winning musical ‘Dogfight’.

The musical, which takes place at St Peter’s Hall, 41 High Street, at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow (April 8) and Friday (April 9), and at 2:30pm on Friday, is about a tender but sometimes brutal story of love and war.

Performed by Wilburton Theatre Group and directed by DeeDee Doke, the musical features an exciting and dynamic cast with musical direction by Kathie Pugh and choreography assistance by Alfie McCreadie.

Former mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, watched the dress rehearsal last night.

“This is a really challenging show and the young cast did amazingly well,” he said.

“Well done to everyone for taking on such a difficult piece; it is wonderful to see such talent and live theatre in our villages.”

The musical is suitable for audiences of 15 and over and £12 tickets are available online through ticketsource.

