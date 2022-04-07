News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Theatre group prepares for award-winning musical’s opening night

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM April 7, 2022
'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Dress rehearsals were underway in Wilburton last night as its theatre group prepared for the opening night of the award-winning musical ‘Dogfight’.

The musical, which takes place at St Peter’s Hall, 41 High Street, at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow (April 8) and Friday (April 9), and at 2:30pm on Friday, is about a tender but sometimes brutal story of love and war. 

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Performed by Wilburton Theatre Group and directed by DeeDee Doke, the musical features an exciting and dynamic cast with musical direction by Kathie Pugh and choreography assistance by Alfie McCreadie. 

Former mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, watched the dress rehearsal last night. 

“This is a really challenging show and the young cast did amazingly well,” he said. 

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

“Well done to everyone for taking on such a difficult piece; it is wonderful to see such talent and live theatre in our villages.” 

The musical is suitable for audiences of 15 and over and £12 tickets are available online through ticketsource. 

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9.

'Dogfight' is at St Peter's Hall in Wilburton from April 7-9. - Credit: Mike Rouse


Theatre
Music
Wilburton News

Don't Miss

Jake Roberts will be forced to close (or move) from Second Drove, Little Downham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CornerCopia Pink Room in Soham High Street

Shop Local | Updated

Expansion comes early to shop that only opened last November

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

Postcode Lottery

Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham Prior Village Hall

Volunteers needed to keep 150-year-old village hall open

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon