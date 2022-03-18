News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Theatre group to perform award-winning musical in village

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 18, 2022
'Dogfight', an award-winning musical, is coming to St Peter's Hall in Wilburton next month (April).

An award-winning musical is coming to Wilburton next month (April). 

Performed by Wilburton Theatre Group, visitors are invited to ‘Dogfight’, a tender but sometimes brutal story of love and war. 

Directed by DeeDee Doke, with musical direction by Kathie Pugh and choreography assistance by Alfie McCreadie, ‘Dogfight’ features an exciting and dynamic cast. 

A spokesperson said: “Based on the 1991 film, the production represents the very best of the ‘new wave’ of contemporary musicals. 

“Featuring songs like the haunting ‘Pretty Funny’, the score was composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the songs in the global smash hit film, The Greatest Showman and the current West End hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.”

They added: "There’s also a band hailing from Ely, Cambridge, Littleport, Stretham and of course, Wilburton!”. 

The musical, that’s recommended for ages 15+, will be performed at St Peter’s Hall, 41 High Street, Wilburton at 7:30pm on April 7,8 and 9, and at 2:30pm on April 9. 

Tickets are £12 and are available online through ticketsource. 

Theatre
Music
Wilburton News

