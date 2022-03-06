A family rave party organised by Big Fish Little Fish will return to The Maltings in Ely. - Credit: Big Fish Little Fish

A family rave party featuring some of the country’s top DJs is returning to Ely as part of a nationwide tour.

Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) returns to The Maltings with old school tunes for parents and former ravers, while children will also be able to get involved.

The event will be one of several others in a tour across the UK which starts this month.

David Davies, manager for BFLF’s East Anglia events, said: “People can expect a cross between a rave and a massive kids party. It’s fun for the whole family.”

Those such as DJ Trax and Count Monkula will play soundtracks from years gone by, while children can keep entertained with activities from face painting to crafts.

Mr Davies added: “The essence of the event is dancing with family, music is at a lower level and plenty to entertain the kids.”

A family ticket for either of this year’s Camp Bestival events in Dorset and Shropshire, featuring the likes of Rag’n’Bone Man and Mr Tumble, will be given away in Ely.

The event takes place at The Maltings, host of last year's party, on March 12 between 2-4pm.

To buy tickets and more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3IKZSP3 or go to the BFLF website: https://bit.ly/34dqCsB.