Published: 12:00 PM October 18, 2021

Award-winning family rave party Big Fish Little Fish return to The Maltings in Ely on November 14. - Credit: BIG FISH LITTLE FISH

An award-winning family rave party returns to Ely next month.

Big Fish Little Fish are hosting the event at The Maltings on Sunday November 14 from 2-4pm.

The legendary 2 Bad Mice + DJ Trax (Moving Shadow Records) will be playing (grown up) old school tunes and there will also be cakes, face painting and a chill-out room.

The event will feature themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, snow and bubble machines, amazing lighting (no strobes) and the BFLF-famous parachute dance.

The theme for the event is 'space is the place' and fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

The event is suitable for families with younger children (eight and under) though older siblings are welcome too.

Music is monitored and played at a safe level for younger ears.

Entry costs £9 for adults, £7.50 for children and is free for pre-walkers. Book online here and find more information here.



