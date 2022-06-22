Jason Edwards, who scored maximum points in the win over Armadale, is expected to feature for Mildenhall Fen Tigers against Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Mildenhall Fen Tigers are seeking swift revenge as a battle of two previous National Development League winners takes centre-stage.

The Fen Tigers return to home comforts when they entertain Leicester Lion Cubs at West Row this weekend, who beat the Suffolk side in the reverse fixture last month.

It will be the first home league outing for Mildenhall this season, who lie sixth in the league table, four places below their upcoming opponents.

World long track grand prix rider James Shanes, who was the Fen Tigers’ sole representative at the Danny Ayres memorial meeting last weekend, will make his home debut in place of Ryan Kinsley.

Joint-managers Malcolm Vasey and Jason Gardner have a full-strength squad to choose from for the visit of Leicester, with Sam Bebee, Josh Warren and Luke Muff due to return from injury.

Number one rider Jason Edwards will also feature at the meeting this Sunday, as he looks to build on an impressive display at Leicester.

Meanwhile, Leicester are due to field a strong side, including five-time British grasstrack champion Max Perry who has recovered from a broken collarbone.

Gates open at 1.30pm with tapes up at 3pm.

There will be plenty to be upbeat about for the Fen Tigers after a positive ‘northern tour’ between June 17-18.

A late comeback was enough to earn a bonus point for the visitors in a 48-42 defeat at Berwick Bullets last Saturday.

A 5-1 from Alex Spooner and Jack Kingston launched the Mildenhall response in heat seven, with the two sides locked at 36-36 by heat 12.

Edwards won the next heat, but two 4-2 reverses in the final two heats ensured the Fen Tigers would come away with a six-point deficit.

Speaking after the defeat, joint-boss Gardner said: “Of all away tracks, Berwick’s is the hardest place to go – especially when some of the team have been out injured prior to the Tour.

“It really was a great team performance.”

On the Friday before, Edwards starred as Mildenhall recorded a 50-38 win over Armadale Devils.

Edwards scored a 15-point maximum to see off the Scottish outfit.