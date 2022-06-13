News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mildenhall Speedway announce plans for 'Danny's Day'

Lee Power

Published: 4:18 PM June 13, 2022
Danny Ayres had agreed a deal to ride for Ipswich Witches in 2020. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Mildenhall Speedway have announced plans for a packed day of racing at West Row at the Danny Ayres benefit meeting on Sunday June 19.

‘Danny’s Day’ will feature 29 races with Premiership stars Danny King, Richard Lawson and Ben Barker amongst those to be named in the line-up for the main event.

The event begins at the earlier time of 2pm and includes plenty of additional family entertainment with gates opening at 12.30pm.

Organising committee member Laurence Rogers said: “The race-jackets worn by each rider in both parts of the meeting will be signed and auctioned off after the meeting, raising funds towards the futures of Danny’s two young daughters, where all the proceeds from this charity event are going. 

“There will also be other speedway items in the auction, some donated by riders unable to make the meeting to ride.

“Well-known ex-riders are being invited to be in attendance and will be interviewed during the meeting and be available for photos and autographs.

“All in all, this should be a meeting not to miss and a great day out whilst remembering speedway’s No.1 showman, Danny Ayres, and raising funds for the futures of his two girls.”

Meanwhile, meeting organisers have also teamed up with a local radio station to promote awareness of issues relating to men’s mental health.

Gen X Radio Suffolk have agreed to become an official media partner of Danny’s Day and will feature content in the lead-up to the event, providing an opportunity to raise important questions on the condition.

Interviews include an emotional tribute from Danny Ayres’s partner Jodie on Wednesday morning, whilst Monday features former British champion Danny King who was due to line up in the same team as Ayres with Ipswich in 2020.

Gen X Radio is available as a high-quality digital steam on genxradio.co.uk or on mobile devices and smartphones by accessing all normal Apps including TuneIn via Apple or Google Play.

