Terrific Terry shines to cut unbeaten streak short
- Credit: Haddenham and Ely ABC
One half of Haddenham and Ely ABC’s Mills brothers was in top form to end his opponent’s unbeaten streak.
Terry Mills delivered a confident display to put away Cameron May of Evolution ABC on May 21.
Mills threw strong left and right-hand punches as he claimed victory on his way to winning the 53kg junior belt at Kemsing Amateur Boxing Club’s show in Kent.
“Terry threw a very strong hook and he then took over the bout,” Mike Sawyer, Mills’ trainer, said.
“The way Terry has been boxing, you don’t know what is round the corner.”
Mills, whose brother Mikey impressed at the ABA schoolboy championships in April, is hoping to continue his progress in the ring as the season draws to a close.
“I know Terry is very good, but there is always someone who could come up and be better,” Mike added.
“We’re working hard with Terry so he stays above opponents.
“He is 13-years-old and has won six of eight bouts with us, so he is improving.”