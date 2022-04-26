News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Haddenham and Ely's Mills makes mark at schoolboys championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:43 PM April 26, 2022
Haddenham and Ely ABC youngster Mikey Mills celebrates

Haddenham and Ely ABC youngster Mikey Mills celebrates - Credit: Haddenham and Ely ABC

Boxer Mikey Mills ensured his schoolboys championships debut would end in victory with an imperious knockout performance. 

The 12-year-old of Haddenham and Ely ABC stopped Sonny Masters of East Coast ABC in the second round of their 50-52kg Class 1 finals bout on Sunday.

Mills, who competed alongside teammate and brother Terry, was fighting at his first Amateur Boxing Alliance schools tournament and made light work of his opponent. 

Left and right punches was followed with vicious head shots, when Masters was unable to continue at Cricklade Leisure Centre in Swindon. 

Trainer Mike Sawyer said: “That was the first time Mikey has been entered in a schoolboys’ championships. 

“Mikey’s tall, punches straight, has lots of bottle and comes with aggression. When I’ve seen him in the past, I thought he’s good and he has proved it.” 

Mike hopes Mills will be able to compete at another show before Haddenham and Ely ABC’s home event in October.

Ely News

Don't Miss

Patryk Wojtowicz, 23, of Westdrive Gardens, Soham died on the A142 on Saturday (April 16).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on A142

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Its Old West River setting means the Wilburton property benefits from fishing and mooring rights.

Hot Properties

See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Sandy outside CLS Asian Street Food in Soham

Food and Drink

Family hope flavours of eastern Asia spurs success at new takeaway

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has died following a crash that involved two cars on the A142. 

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon