Haddenham and Ely's Mills makes mark at schoolboys championships

Boxer Mikey Mills ensured his schoolboys championships debut would end in victory with an imperious knockout performance.

The 12-year-old of Haddenham and Ely ABC stopped Sonny Masters of East Coast ABC in the second round of their 50-52kg Class 1 finals bout on Sunday.

Mills, who competed alongside teammate and brother Terry, was fighting at his first Amateur Boxing Alliance schools tournament and made light work of his opponent.

Left and right punches was followed with vicious head shots, when Masters was unable to continue at Cricklade Leisure Centre in Swindon.

Trainer Mike Sawyer said: “That was the first time Mikey has been entered in a schoolboys’ championships.

“Mikey’s tall, punches straight, has lots of bottle and comes with aggression. When I’ve seen him in the past, I thought he’s good and he has proved it.”

Mike hopes Mills will be able to compete at another show before Haddenham and Ely ABC’s home event in October.