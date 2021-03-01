Published: 1:24 PM March 1, 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers, who last raced in September 2019, have announced their line-up for the 2021 National Development League campaign. - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their squad for the new season as they gear up ahead of a welcome return to action for the first time in nearly two years.

The team last raced in September 2019 and has completed their line-up ahead of the reshaped National Development League campaign, which aims to encourage and develop young British riders as part of a five-year plan.

Sam Hagon, who was due to ride for Kent last year, has arrived at West Row while Jason Edwards has returned after a strong 2019 season with the Fen Tigers.

Meanwhile, Luke Ruddick and Jordan Jenkins have also returned to the club.

Speaking of Ruddick, Malcolm Vasey, team manager, said: “Luke is a rider who can gate very well but is never afraid of an all-out attack if he has to come from the back.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel sure that Luke will develop further in 2021 and push his average up in the Fen Tigers cause.”

On Jenkins, Vasey added: "He has fought his way through injuries and has come back with reinforced determination.

“His attitude to the sport and direction are very clear and I think he sees this as his coming of age in the sport with an opportunity to fulfil his career ambitions.”

The Fen Tigers, whose 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the stand-alone club from the third tier to compete in the newly-formed league which features Berwick, Eastbourne, Kent, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leicester and possibly Belle Vue.

There will be a reduction in the number of points allocated for team building, dropping from 39 to 35, as part of the league which has led to a rethink on which riders the club can track.

Phil Kirk, co-owner of Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: “We, as a club, are fully behind this move by the British Speedway Promoters Association to support the development of young British riders and provide them with a clear path to progress to the higher leagues.

“The change in the points limit has had a considerable impact on our plans and we are sorry to lose some of the 2020 team as we had hoped to be able to track that septet this season.

“We have built a side of young exciting riders, all whom we feel can improve considerably this year and provide our supporters with great entertainment and challenge for honours.”

Kirk added: “As a club, we cannot wait to get back on track again and to welcome back our loyal supporters to Mildenhall stadium.”

Mildenhall, who hope to start their season in late May or early June, have also added Sam Bebee, Aaron Butcher and Elliot Kelly to their squad.