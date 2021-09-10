Terrific Tom makes it a national debut to remember
- Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club
There was a moment to remember for Tom Lewis who made his national championship debut for Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs.
Tom was competing in the RTTC National Youth Championship finals at Mallory Park near Leicester last weekend.
The youngster completed the 10-mile course in 24:21, 76 seconds faster than his previous time and 11th in his age group.
Senior riders were also in action, but in the 10-mile time trial on the E2/10 course along the A11.
Darran Bennett, who set a new club record over 30 miles last month, finished in 19:34, just six seconds slower than the record set by Mathew Eley in 2016.
It was Bennett’s best time over 10 miles, and he was followed by Derek Ricketts who set a personal best over the course in 21:22.
John Manlow and Will Shepherd were close behind.
On September 5, Harvey Woodroffe was in grasstrack action at an event in Crowland.
Harvey took overall victory in the under 12s vategory, having taken top spot in three of the five disciplines.