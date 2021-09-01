Published: 9:44 AM September 1, 2021

Darran Bennett claimed his first outright win in open competition for Ely & District Cycling Club in Norfolk. - Credit: Geoff Frost

It was a race to remember for all the right reasons for Darran Bennett as he broke more records for Ely & District Cycling club – B&T Motor Repairs.

Having won countless club time trial races, Bennett had never taken an outright win in open competition.

But, on August 28, he set the record straight by delivering a new club record time for 30 miles to win a time trial race on the B30/1B course near Attleborough in Norfolk.

Bennett completed the 30-mile course in one hour and 49 seconds, beating the previous club record over that distance which the rider set two years ago.

John Manlow finished the course in a time of 1:05:59 and 14th place overall.

Two days earlier, father and son duos Joshua and Harvey Woodroffe alongside Neil and Lucas Bowman competed in the fourth round of the Ashwell CC summer cyclocross series.

Harvey was in unstoppable form, topping the junior race and the under 12 category, while Lucas finished fourth in the under 12 class and sixth overall.

In the senior races, Joshua finished fifth in the novice category as Neil came 14th overall in the open race and second spot in the V50 competition.

It was a different ending on the grass for Harvey, though, when he raced at the Mildenhall Bike Fest on Sunday.

The youngster competed in the under 12 category C race over four disciplines.

Harvey took second place heading into the final corner, but ran wide and had to settle for third position in the one lap sprint.

Then, a series of tactical mistakes led Harvey to fourth place in the elimination, unknown distance and scratch races, leading to fourth spot overall.

There was better luck for Rory Havis at the same event.

He took part in a time trial event where he raced against the clock as part of the ‘Fenland Flyer’ gravel time trial.

Time trials are usually held on tarmac for a smoother and faster ride, but the rider was faced with a different test when he aimed to finish in good time on a mixture of off-road surfaces.

Riding on a full suspension bike, Rory posted a time of 35 minutes and 10 seconds, giving him a podium position and third place overall.