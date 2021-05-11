Published: 8:30 AM May 11, 2021

Alison Fox was one of just 27 riders competing in the F14/25 time trial course near Guilden Morden, finishing as second fastest woman. - Credit: Davey Jones

For one Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs cyclist, she was determined not to let the torrential rain and high winds get in the way of a rapid performance.

Despite the tough conditions on Saturday, Alison Fox was one of just 27 riders to start the time trial event on the F14/25 course, a 25-mile race over two laps near Guilden Morden.

Fox was the second fastest female rider, finishing the race in 1:13:52 and 21st place overall.

On Sunday, Harvey Woodroffe continued his busy patch with a second criterium race of the year at the Milton Keynes Bowl.

Harvey Woodroffe continued his busy patch with a second criterium race of the year at the Milton Keynes Bowl. - Credit: Josh Woodroffe

The youngster advanced to the lead group early on in the under 12s category C event, timing his sprint to take third spot by a matter of inches.

Several club riders took part in Ely Triathlon Club’s 115 Squadron Duathlon, which includes a 5km run, 25km bike ride followed by another 5km run.

Paul Schofield, who raced for St Ives on the day, won in a time of 1:17:44, while Leigh Marshall came 28th in the men’s race ahead of Geoff Brewster who came second in his age category.

Chris Brown took 40th place in the same race, ahead of Simon Hambling also racing for Ely Triathlon Club in 69th.

In the women’s race, Alison Holmes crossed 28th out of a 54-strong field.