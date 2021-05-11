News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Fox outfoxes the rain in rapid display for Ely & District Cycling Club

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:30 AM May 11, 2021   
Alison Fox Ely & District Cycling Club

Alison Fox was one of just 27 riders competing in the F14/25 time trial course near Guilden Morden, finishing as second fastest woman. - Credit: Davey Jones

For one Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs cyclist, she was determined not to let the torrential rain and high winds get in the way of a rapid performance. 

Despite the tough conditions on Saturday, Alison Fox was one of just 27 riders to start the time trial event on the F14/25 course, a 25-mile race over two laps near Guilden Morden. 

Fox was the second fastest female rider, finishing the race in 1:13:52 and 21st place overall. 

On Sunday, Harvey Woodroffe continued his busy patch with a second criterium race of the year at the Milton Keynes Bowl. 

Harvey Woodroffe Ely & District Cycling Club

Harvey Woodroffe continued his busy patch with a second criterium race of the year at the Milton Keynes Bowl. - Credit: Josh Woodroffe

The youngster advanced to the lead group early on in the under 12s category C event, timing his sprint to take third spot by a matter of inches. 

Several club riders took part in Ely Triathlon Club’s 115 Squadron Duathlon, which includes a 5km run, 25km bike ride followed by another 5km run. 

You may also want to watch:

Paul Schofield, who raced for St Ives on the day, won in a time of 1:17:44, while Leigh Marshall came 28th in the men’s race ahead of Geoff Brewster who came second in his age category. 

Chris Brown took 40th place in the same race, ahead of Simon Hambling also racing for Ely Triathlon Club in 69th.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
  3. 3 Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours
  1. 4 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
  2. 5 Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
  3. 6 Lib Dem gains in East Cambs send shivers down county Tories spine
  4. 7 Villagers 'clap for Dr Nik' to celebrate mayoralty victory
  5. 8 Ely Museum reopening date announced after £2.2m redevelopment
  6. 9 Cinema releases film trailer and virtual tour ahead of reopening
  7. 10 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of opening

In the women’s race, Alison Holmes crossed 28th out of a 54-strong field. 

Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stagecoach park and ride

Cambridgeshire County Council

Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ross Peers is where ballots are being counted

Cambridgeshire County Council

Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Special Report

Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
County council 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus