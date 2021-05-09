Three races in three days for Ely & District dynamo Harvey Woodroffe

Published: 1:13 AM May 9, 2021

Harvey Woodroffe of Ely & District Cycling Club was a busy man with three races in three days. - Credit: ELY & DISTRICT CC

Ely & District Cycling Club have thrown themselves back into racing - with one junior racing for three days in a row.

Harvey Woodroffe's busy weekend started with two days of racing in Kent at the VC Londres Deux Jours de Cyclopark race.

Competing in the U12 category, Woodroffe missed a break of seven riders on day one but did sprint to second from the next bunch of riders on the road, claiming ninth on the stage.

He made it into the winning move on day two, finishing eighth on the stage and 10th overall.

Day three took him to Trinity Park in Ipswich for a closed-circuit criterium. This time he found himself on the podium with third place.

Four senior members of the club took part in the Leo 30-mile time trial near Cambourne.

Darran Bennett was once again the fastest Ely rider on the day, finishing in one hour three minutes 20 seconds for 17th out of 105.

Rob Golding was just 28 seconds and one place behind while John Manlow finished in 1:06:12 and 37th.

Sophie Walker Meers' time of 1:12:14 in her debut ITT placed her 69th overall and sixth fastest female.