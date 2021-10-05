Gallery

Published: 2:49 PM October 5, 2021

Ely City in action with league leaders Gorleston at the Demcom Stadium. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Luke McAvoy believes Ely City “killed themselves” against the league leaders who he feels were fortunate to come away with a handsome victory.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to leaders Gorleston in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division left Ely with back-to-back defeats on home turf.

It’s now one win in seven at home in all competitions so far this season for a Robins team who are desperate for an upturn in results.

“The game was disappointing and we started poorly,” joint-boss McAvoy said.

“The only little bit of credit the lads can take is they never gave up and created a few good chances, but they never really tested the ‘keeper.

“It was disappointing as we've given them all three goals.”

McAvoy feels the home reverse was rather fortunate for a team who have won 11 out of 13 league games in dreadful conditions at the Demcom Stadium.

“The conditions were awful and should of made it a bit of a leveller,” he said.

“But we've killed ourselves as the result looks like we've been battered when we haven’t.”

Ely aim to edge away from the relegation zone at neighbours Newmarket Town tonight, 7.45pm, before a trip to Norwich United on Saturday off the back of their impressive FA Cup run.

But McAvoy hopes that by giving less “cheap goals away” and a more consistent squad, Ely City have a chance of improving on a mixed run of form of late.

“I'd say the mixed spell is down to inconsistencies with team selection, which I know is the same for everyone at the moment but it's a matter of fact,” he said.

“And we are conceding to many sloppy goals early in the game.

“When we are playing teams like Gorleston, Norwich United and Newmarket, we have to make it as difficult as possible for them to score and make sure they earn everything they get.

“We know exactly who we are and how tough this league is for a club like ours, but we enjoy the challenge of trying to keep improving and bettering ourselves each season.”

*Soham Town Rangers’ mini winning run in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands ended with a 2-0 home defeat to Belper Town last weekend.

That loss left the Greens two points above the bottom two places, and after a trip to Chasetown tonight, they host Shepshed Dynamo in an FA Trophy second round qualifying tie on Saturday, 3pm.