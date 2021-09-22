Gallery

Published: 7:15 AM September 22, 2021

Jordan Foster celebrates after scoring the fifth goal for Ely City vs March Town. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City finally got their home campaign up and running courtesy of an eight-goal thriller.

The Robins had not won at the Demcom Stadium in all competitions this season until they beat March Town 5-3 in a Cambridgeshire derby on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Adam Capel, plus strikes for Tom Williams, Josh Townshend and substitute Jordan Foster gave the hosts a much-needed victory in what was an entertaining affair.

“We’re 1-0 down and you start worrying about a side like March with the forwards they’ve got,” joint-manager Luke McAvoy said.

The lads showed that character that they were going to fight back every time and it was great.

Josh Townshend strikes from the penalty spot for Ely City vs March Town. - Credit: Nick Bowman

“We’ve been waiting for that all season.”

Ely came from behind three times before taking the lead on 74 minutes thanks to Williams’ header from a Luke Young corner, who impressed throughout.

Townshend also returned to the scoresheet with a penalty, a player that McAvoy believes has not yet reached his full potential.

“We changed our shape and played differently with three forwards to match March,” said McAvoy.

“Luke was a threat; with his set piece, he was always going to be a threat and he’s got a good delivery.

“It’s massive to have Josh back; we’ve missed him from the beginning of the season and there’s still more to come from him.”

Ely's Josh Townshend and March's Jamie Alsop challenge for the ball. - Credit: Nick Bowman

That win meant Ely leapfrogged their opponents in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, having previously lost their last three league games.

McAvoy was pleased with the composure of his City side, who had netted just twice in four home fixtures prior to the March triumph.

Tom Williams runs off to celebrate after scoring a header vs March Town. - Credit: Nick Bowman

“We knew we’d get chances and we took them. We had a bit of luck, but a lot of bad luck with decisions so we were due that,” he said.

“We knew we’d always be in the game, as long as we kept plugging away.

“We didn’t want to concede the third goal so early in the second half, but we went down the other end and got another one.

Tensions mount between Ely City and March Town players. - Credit: Nick Bowman

“A win like that when we’ve gone behind brings so much confidence into the group. Hopefully it will spark us up to go on a little run.”

Ely welcome Mildenhall Town in an FA Vase second round qualifying tie on Friday night, 7.45pm.

Jordan Foster scores the fifth goal for Ely City to seal victory over March Town. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell, Sam Kelly, Luke Crisp, Tom Williams (C), Adam Capel, Luke Young, Ash Walter, Josh Townshend, Ben Tait, Luis Cowie (sub Jordan Foster, 71’). Unused subs: Nick Harrison, Brett Wyman, Dom Hunt, Jamie Baxter.

Cautions: Ely City – Revell, Townshend.

Referee: Mr Gavin Jolley.

Attendance: 179.