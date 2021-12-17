Witchford 96 Reserves have received a new kit sponsored by Deanta, which they will wear for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Witchford 96 FC

Village footballers have been given a new look this season thanks to an “incredible” sponsorship.

Witchford 96 Reserves will wear a fresh kit sponsored by Deanta, who currently support the club’s first-team.

Club secretary Michael Ward said: “Deanta have been incredible.

“So, when we said the reserves needed a new kit, they were quick to come forward and sort it out, which included tracksuits.

“Deanta have also sponsored some polo shirts and warm up tops as well!”

Deanta, which designs and manufactures internal doors, has supported the club for two-and-a-half years.

“They are also offering support in achieving our main goal of players playing for free,” added Ward.

“To do this, we are trying to raise funds through advertising at the pitch, and they have offered to help us reach local businesses to achieve this goal.”

Witchford 96 Reserves sit eighth in the Kershaw 2B Division of the Cambridgeshire County League.