Published: 9:00 AM April 1, 2021

Deanta UK started with five employees in 2012 and now has 70 members of staff. - Credit: Deanta UK

A company that designs and manufactures internal doors and has quadrupled in five years is to showcase its work.

Deanta UK will open its own doors of its Lancaster Way head office and warehouse hub near Ely on April 17 to let the public get a glimpse into their achievements.

And, of course, to look at some of their products that are available locally.

“We are a rapidly growing business. Our turnover has increased four-fold in the past five years and we have ambitious growth plans for the future,” Caroline Buggisch, marketing manager at Deanta, said.

Deanta UK started with five employees nine years ago, and is now operating with 70 members of staff.

Deanta has 21 trucks and delivery drivers to help deliver items across the UK. - Credit: Deanta UK

“Because we manufacture all of our doors, we can ensure that every component not only meets the required standards, but exceeds them,” Caroline said.

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries to ensure that we develop ways to reduce, reuse and recycle the resources we use.”

Just some of the work that Deanta UK, which designs and manufactures internal doors, does. - Credit: Deanta UK

The firm has 21 trucks and delivery drivers to deliver their items across the UK.

They also say that they are looking to open a northern distribution centre in May, which aims to offer a “faster, more efficient delivery service to our customers in the North of England and Scotland”.

“We recognise our responsibility for protecting the environment and strive to reduce the environmental impact of our business activities,” said Caroline.

Deanta UK operate from their headquarters at Lancaster Way Business Park near Ely. - Credit: Deanta UK

Locally, Deanta support community sports clubs such as Witchford 96, who play in the Cambridgeshire County League, youth team Witchford Colts and City of Ely Cricket Club’s women’s team.

It also helps other initiatives such as Ely Foodbank and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Our headquarters and warehouse in Ely offer a modern, friendly workplace and we foster an open culture across all business functions,” Caroline added.

“We are proud to provide a dynamic working environment where colleagues are encouraged to flourish within their chosen field.”

Deanta UK has grown its number of staff since starting nine years ago, including in sales. - Credit: Deanta UK

Those wanting to find out more about Deanta UK are being encouraged to attend its open day event at its premises on 400 Lancaster Way, Ely, CB6 3NW on April 17 between 9.30am-12.30pm.

Appointments must be booked in advance and social distancing measures will be enforced.

Those attending will be required to wear masks at all times.

Inside Deanta UK's warehouse hub at their headquarters near Ely. - Credit: Deanta UK

For more information, email: careers@deanta.co.uk.