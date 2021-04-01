News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Growing firm 'constantly pushing boundaries' to open its doors

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM April 1, 2021   
Deanta UK headquarters in Ely

Deanta UK started with five employees in 2012 and now has 70 members of staff. - Credit: Deanta UK

A company that designs and manufactures internal doors and has quadrupled in five years is to showcase its work.   

Deanta UK will open its own doors of its Lancaster Way head office and warehouse hub near Ely on April 17 to let the public get a glimpse into their achievements.   

And, of course, to look at some of their products that are available locally.   

“We are a rapidly growing business. Our turnover has increased four-fold in the past five years and we have ambitious growth plans for the future,” Caroline Buggisch, marketing manager at Deanta, said.

Deanta UK started with five employees nine years ago, and is now operating with 70 members of staff. 

Ely firm Deanta fleet

Deanta has 21 trucks and delivery drivers to help deliver items across the UK. - Credit: Deanta UK

You may also want to watch:

“Because we manufacture all of our doors, we can ensure that every component not only meets the required standards, but exceeds them,” Caroline said. 

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries to ensure that we develop ways to reduce, reuse and recycle the resources we use.” 

Deanta UK from Ely work

Just some of the work that Deanta UK, which designs and manufactures internal doors, does. - Credit: Deanta UK

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog groomers overwhelmed thanks to latest success
  2. 2 Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints
  3. 3 11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening
  1. 4 Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson film This Morning on River Cam
  2. 5 Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance
  3. 6 Plea to LGBTQ+ community on 25th anniversary of murder
  4. 7 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  5. 8 Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away
  6. 9 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
  7. 10 Head reflects on school's first term with new academy trust

The firm has 21 trucks and delivery drivers to deliver their items across the UK. 

They also say that they are looking to open a northern distribution centre in May, which aims to offer a “faster, more efficient delivery service to our customers in the North of England and Scotland”. 

“We recognise our responsibility for protecting the environment and strive to reduce the environmental impact of our business activities,” said Caroline. 

Deanta UK staff near Ely

Deanta UK operate from their headquarters at Lancaster Way Business Park near Ely. - Credit: Deanta UK

Locally, Deanta support community sports clubs such as Witchford 96, who play in the Cambridgeshire County League, youth team Witchford Colts and City of Ely Cricket Club’s women’s team. 

It also helps other initiatives such as Ely Foodbank and Macmillan Cancer Support. 

“Our headquarters and warehouse in Ely offer a modern, friendly workplace and we foster an open culture across all business functions,” Caroline added. 

“We are proud to provide a dynamic working environment where colleagues are encouraged to flourish within their chosen field.” 

A member of staff working for Deanta UK of Ely

Deanta UK has grown its number of staff since starting nine years ago, including in sales. - Credit: Deanta UK

Those wanting to find out more about Deanta UK are being encouraged to attend its open day event at its premises on 400 Lancaster Way, Ely, CB6 3NW on April 17 between 9.30am-12.30pm. 

Appointments must be booked in advance and social distancing measures will be enforced. 

Those attending will be required to wear masks at all times. 

Deanta UK warehouse near Ely

Inside Deanta UK's warehouse hub at their headquarters near Ely. - Credit: Deanta UK

For more information, email: careers@deanta.co.uk.  

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

1954 Series 1 Land Rover stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Novotel Cambridge North

£30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Whistleblower lifts lid on Hickford tenancy

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson will scrap Cam Metro

Cam Metro 'a fools' folly' and we will scrap it says Labour

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus