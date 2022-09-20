Since it was announced that 18 Stagecoach services across Cambridgeshire are to be axed, several residents and regular commuters have signed a petition against the cancelled routes. - Credit: Archant

Communities have been asked to support a petition against the cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services.

It comes after the operator announced that 18 services across Cambridgeshire are to be axed as a response to “post pandemic travel patterns”.

Stagecoach has said that services where passenger use and funding is failing to meet operational costs will end to protect the long-term viability of the network.

A new bus network has been confirmed which will be effective from Sunday, October 30.

Since the news surfaced, several residents and regular commuters who use Stagecoach bus services 11 and 12 have signed a petition against the cancellations.

The services connect Cambridge to Ely via Newmarket and Cambridge to Bury St Edmunds.

The petition was set up on September 19 by Jemma Fortey who lives in Fordham.

She said: “My daughter attends West Suffolk College. She usually picks the number 12 up from Fordham to Newmarket and then the number 11 to Bury St Edmunds.

“She told me this morning (September 20) that there were no seats on the bus and she had to stand.

“This is normal, so clearly these two services are hugely relied on.”

Jemma set up the petition knowing how much of an impact the cancelled services will have on children and young adults, like her daughter, attending colleges in the area.

The cancellations will also remove public services from villages in between the routes that will be no longer covered, stopping residents from being able to access train services as easily.

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” said Jemma.

“People will become even more isolated, struggle to get to work, and the elderly may lose their only form of transport to get from a to b.

“The government wants us to use buses and reduce pollution and traffic in the main cities but this will undoubtedly cause more cars to travel into Cambridge.”

By midday on September 20, the petition had gained over 1,000 signatures.

One person said: “We need this bus service. Without it, many people will be stranded in their homes.”

Another added: “Losing these bus routes will have a massive impact on lots of people who rely on these buses as part of their day to day lives.”

Another said: “Buses are critical for equality of access to work, education, health and culture for our community."

You can sign the petition here.

Stagecoach East managing director, Darren Roe, said: “Services are operating at around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger levels, with concessionary travel for older people dropping to as low as 55 per cent.

“Inflation, rising fuel and energy bills are also all having an impact on our costs.”