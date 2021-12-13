Passengers welcomed the first train to stop at Soham station for the first time in 56 years. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Passengers boarded the first train to stop at Soham railway station in 56 years today.

A 6.49am Greater Anglia service to Peterborough stopped off at the single-platform station, the first time that has happened since 1965.

Last month, there was an ‘unofficial’ opening at Soham station as part of a practice exercise to carry out Network Rail tests.

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer said she is “delighted Soham station has reopened.

Passengers welcomed the first train to stop at Soham station for the first time in 56 years. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Passengers welcomed the first train to stop at Soham station for the first time in 56 years. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

“I believe it can act as a springboard for enhancing rail services in our area by helping us make the case for reinstating the loop near Newmarket, which could provide a direct rail service between Ely, Soham, Newmarket and Cambridge.

“I have campaigned for this station since before I was elected and am delighted that it has now come to fruition.”

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer (centre) at Soham railway station. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is due to officially open Soham station later today (Monday).

The Combined Authority funded the £18.6m station, which was being built by Network Rail since spring.

A history making start to my day travelling on the first passenger train from the new Soham station. Fantastic addition to the town driven for my ex-mayor James Palmer. Great start now to push for full train and Bus connectivity which @NikJohnsonCA must deliver pic.twitter.com/rVKKRr6GxG — Mark Goldsack (@MBGGoldie) December 13, 2021

Passengers welcomed the first train to stop at Soham station for the first time in 56 years. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Trains are due to run in each direction every two hours, with eight trains in each direction Monday to Saturday and six on a Sunday.

Passengers will be offered options to get to Ely, March and Peterborough or to Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich from Soham.