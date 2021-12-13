Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
Passengers boarded the first train to stop at Soham railway station in 56 years today.
A 6.49am Greater Anglia service to Peterborough stopped off at the single-platform station, the first time that has happened since 1965.
Last month, there was an ‘unofficial’ opening at Soham station as part of a practice exercise to carry out Network Rail tests.
SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer said she is “delighted Soham station has reopened.
“I believe it can act as a springboard for enhancing rail services in our area by helping us make the case for reinstating the loop near Newmarket, which could provide a direct rail service between Ely, Soham, Newmarket and Cambridge.
“I have campaigned for this station since before I was elected and am delighted that it has now come to fruition.”
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is due to officially open Soham station later today (Monday).
The Combined Authority funded the £18.6m station, which was being built by Network Rail since spring.
Trains are due to run in each direction every two hours, with eight trains in each direction Monday to Saturday and six on a Sunday.
Passengers will be offered options to get to Ely, March and Peterborough or to Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich from Soham.