Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December - Credit: CAPCA

An ‘unofficial’ opening of Soham station has already taken place.

Photographs released by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) reveal the first trains have already stopped there.

Not, of course, to collect passengers but as a practice exercise.

The station doesn’t officially open until December 12 but Network Rail needed a trial spot to carry out tests.

CAPCA reported that “brand new Soham station tracks put to the test over the weekend as first trains arrive in both directions”.

It added: “Essential track, safety and train testing are currently taking place to ensure everything is ready for the services to call at the station in December.”

The station is opening on time, and within budget, and now it is over to Greater Anglia to ensure the trains arrive on time.

And Soham is now included in all timetables from the second week in December.

For travellers on the Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service that means a stop at Soham.

For the first time since it closed in 1965.