News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

First train in 56 years at re-opened station

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:04 PM November 19, 2021
Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December

Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December - Credit: CAPCA

An ‘unofficial’ opening of Soham station has already taken place.  

Photographs released by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) reveal the first trains have already stopped there. 

Not, of course, to collect passengers but as a practice exercise.  

The station doesn’t officially open until December 12 but Network Rail needed a trial spot to carry out tests.  

CAPCA reported that “brand new Soham station tracks put to the test over the weekend as first trains arrive in both directions”.  

It added: “Essential track, safety and train testing are currently taking place to ensure everything is ready for the services to call at the station in December.” 

Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December

Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December - Credit: CAPCA

The station is opening on time, and within budget, and now it is over to Greater Anglia to ensure the trains arrive on time.  

Most Read

  1. 1 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  2. 2 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  3. 3 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
  1. 4 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
  2. 5 Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow says Bill
  3. 6 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 
  4. 7 Village high street closed until December 10 due to sewage upgrade
  5. 8 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  6. 9 Cash machine stolen in ram-raid
  7. 10 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman

And Soham is now included in all timetables from the second week in December.  

For travellers on the Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service that means a stop at Soham.  

For the first time since it closed in 1965.    

Cambs Live
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family's home in Soham, provided by Sanctuary Housing, has mould, a bathroom that smells of a public toilet

Gallery

‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care worker Micah Archer, of Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London, jailed for fraud.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Care worker stole from severely disabled man

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Cambs Live | Gallery

Ely pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into parked car and causes damage to wall in Mill Lane, Fordham.

Cambs Live

Drivers flee after crashing into parked cars in two separate collisions

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon