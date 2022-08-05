Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, died after a two-vehicle crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Highways England

A man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A14 this week has been named.

Hasan Riza Haidary, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough was driving a Mercedes Vito when it crashed near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, August 2.

The other driver was taken to hospital following the early morning crash.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, was driving a Mercedes Vito when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway at about 2.30am.

“A 22-year-old man from Ilford, Greater London, who was driving the Astra, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.”

Anyone who saw the crash should call police on 101 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 46 of August 2.