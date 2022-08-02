News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:39 AM August 2, 2022
A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the A14 near Godmanchester. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire today (Tuesday). 

The man, in his thirties, was driving a Mercedes Vito near Godmanchester when it crashed with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway at around 2.30am. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Paramedics attended but the man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene. 

“A man in his 20s who was driving the Astra has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.” 

Anyone who saw the crash should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 46 of August 2. 

