Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown
- Credit: EMILY DUNNETT
Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters enjoying the sunny weather over the weekend following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Having reopened The Thirsty Fish bar on April 12, the family owners of The Three Pickerels in Mepal said they had a "really successful" opening weekend.
Emily Dunnett, who runs the riverside pub and restaurant with her sister, said: "We had a really successful opening weekend and are very grateful to everyone who came out and bought a pizza and pint by the river.
"It makes us even more excited to be able to reopen our brand new riverside restaurant later this summer."
She added that despite the hospitality sector having faced a "tough time over the past year", they are starting renovation work.
The makeover includes 10 boutique hotel rooms, a conservatory restaurant overlooking the river and a new garden bar.
The team is also looking for an experienced chef to take on their newly-renovated restaurant to run as their own business.
