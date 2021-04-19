News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:25 PM April 19, 2021   
Punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal

Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal over the weekend. - Credit: EMILY DUNNETT


Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters enjoying the sunny weather over the weekend following the easing of lockdown restrictions. 

Having reopened The Thirsty Fish bar on April 12, the family owners of The Three Pickerels in Mepal said they had a "really successful" opening weekend. 

Outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal

Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal over the weekend. - Credit: EMILY DUNNETT

Emily Dunnett, who runs the riverside pub and restaurant with her sister, said: "We had a really successful opening weekend and are very grateful to everyone who came out and bought a pizza and pint by the river. 

"It makes us even more excited to be able to reopen our brand new riverside restaurant later this summer."

Punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal

Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal over the weekend. - Credit: EMILY DUNNETT

She added that despite the hospitality sector having faced a "tough time over the past year", they are starting renovation work. 

The makeover includes 10 boutique hotel rooms, a conservatory restaurant overlooking the river and a new garden bar.

Outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal

Dozens of pints were pulled and enjoyed by outdoor punters at The Three Pickerels in Mepal over the weekend. - Credit: EMILY DUNNETT

You may also want to watch:

The team is also looking for an experienced chef to take on their newly-renovated restaurant to run as their own business.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  2. 2 Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save
  3. 3 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  1. 4 Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party
  2. 5 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered
  3. 6 Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid
  4. 7 Former homeless recreate ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’ photograph
  5. 8 City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place
  6. 9 High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire honoured with new role
  7. 10 College and sixth form's 'gold' rating for 'outstanding' mental health provision
Lockdown Easing
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Adams was caught on CCTV running through Littleport with the weapon in his hand.

Jail for man caught carrying meat cleaver in public

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Anti-social behaviour at Ely Sainsbury's

Poll

Residents ‘left without a voice’ over anti-social car park behaviour

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Ely woodland blaze April 13

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews tackling woodland blaze carried pump and equipment 200 metres

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Arbuckles has launched bright pink ‘special selfie areas’ ahead of its reopening on May 17. 

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Restaurant launches bright pink ‘selfie areas’ ahead of reopening

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus