Fundraiser to pay for window repairs and security cameras after church break-in

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:08 PM February 22, 2021   
GoFundMe page launched to pay for window repairs and to set up security arrangements after break-in at St Andrew's Church, Witchford, break-in.

A fundraising page has been launched to pay for window repairs and to set up security arrangements after a break-in at a Witchford church. 

£205 has so far been raised towards a £5,000 target after St Andrew's Church was one of four churches broken into during the weekend of February 6-7.  

During the incident, the bottom part of a window was broken and some of the items inside were wrecked. 

The church committee made a list of anything that was missing and reported the incident to police.

Rosemary Westwell, St Andrew's Church warden, said at the time: "If you saw anything suspicious before the crime was committed, or you know anything, we would be very grateful for the information. 

"Also, we would be very grateful for advice regarding taking precautions to prevent it happening again and for information about any grants to assist us to do the repairs and replace the items stolen."

Stained glass windows were smashed and vases broken during the break-ins at St Peter’s Church in Wentworth, St Michael and All Angels Church in Chettisham and St Mary’s Church in Ely.

