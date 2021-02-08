Gallery
Stained glass windows smashed and items wrecked in break-ins at four churches
- Credit: ROSEMARY WESTWELL
Stained glass windows were smashed and vases broken during break-ins at four East Cambridgeshire churches.
Police said St Peter’s Church in Wentworth, St Michael and All Angels Church in Chettisham, St Mary’s Church in Ely and St Andrew’s Church in Witchford were broken into at some point between Saturday and Sunday (February 6-7).
During the Witchford incident, the bottom part of a window was broken and some of the items inside were wrecked.
The church committee is making a list of anything that has gone missing and say that the incident has been reported to police.
Michael Ritcher, Chettisham Parish Church warden, said: "They broke two windows to get in - one in the vestry and another in the main church.
You may also want to watch:
"Flower vases have been smashed, paperwork chucked everywhere and, like with the other churches, they took things outside, put them on the grass and just left them there.
"They've done quite a bit of damage but we don't really know if anything was taken until we go and sort through it."
Most Read
- 1 Stained glass windows smashed and items wrecked in break-ins at four churches
- 2 Optimistic pledge by new boss as £150,000 a year chief executive leaves housing company owned by Cambridgeshire County Council
- 3 Councillors finds himself in the Eye of a storm
- 4 Inside this picturesque three-bed cottage complete with stone flooring
- 5 Woman struck with bat in home burglary
- 6 Chest pain turned into heart attack for man who 'didn't want to be a burden'
- 7 City centre car park to get ‘new lease of life’ in refurbishment project
- 8 Daughter's plea to support mother battling Covid-19 raises over £2,800
- 9 Disused care home could house homeless
- 10 Protected bird of prey 'deliberately shot' and killed
Rosemary Westwell, St Andrew's Church warden, said: "If you saw anything suspicious before the crime was committed, or you know anything, we would be very grateful for the information.
"Also, we would be very grateful for advice regarding taking precautions to prevent it happening again and for information about any grants to assist us to do the repairs and replace the items stolen."
Police are now urging residents to be the eyes and ears of the community and report unusual activity.
East Cambs Neighbourhood Sergeant, Mark Rabel, said: “Officers have been in touch with the churches affected and others in the area to offer crime prevention and security advice.
“We’d like to ask our communities, who are now spending more time than ever at home and within their local neighbourhoods, to look out for any suspicious activity and report it to us.
"If you see a crime in progress, call 999.”
Anyone with information is asked to speak to police via their web-chat https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH or call 101 quoting references 35/7459/21, 35/7445/21, 35/7448/21 and 35/7447/21.